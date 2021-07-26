City sees 66 new cases, two deaths

New Delhi: The national capital reported 66 COVID-19 cases and two deaths due to the infection on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.09 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbed to 14,35,910. Of this, over 14.10 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.

The death toll now stands at 25,043.

On Saturday, Delhi reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent and zero deaths.

On Friday, the city had reported 58 cases and one death.

There are 579 active cases in Delhi at present and 167 of them are being treated at home.

The number of containment zones stands at 309, the bulletin said.

The bulletin said 70,758 tests, including 49,568 RT-PCR tests, were conducted on Saturday.

Experts said that while a large number of people now have immunity against coronavirus due to previous infections and vaccination, a guarded approach is needed in terms of implementing restrictive measures to avoid a second-wave like crisis.

A total of 10,614 doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered in Delhi on Sunday, taking the cumulative number to over 96 lakh, according to the Cowin

portal till 12 am today.

The vaccines were administered at only one government centre and 76 private centres as the former remain closed on Sunday.

The city administered 69,893 doses on Saturday, 21,253 out of which were first doses while 48,640 were second doses.

The vaccination bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Sunday said the city had 70,900 doses of Covishield along with 2,16,140 Covaxin shots.

The government has said that only 20 per cent of Covaxin stocks can be used for the first dose, since its reserves are limited and its delivery cycles irregular. Also, on account of limited stocks of Covishield, the government has directed its stocks to be used only for the second dose till July 31 at all its centres.

The bulletin said that many in the 18-44 age group will be qualifying for the second dose in the coming weeks.

The city has administered over 96 lakh doses, including 23,84,076 second doses.