City sees 62 new cases, four deaths

New delhi: Delhi recorded 62 coronavirus cases at a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent and four fatalities, according to the health bulletin issued on Wednesday. Sixty-one patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, it said. The total number of fatalities stands at 25,039, while the cumulative case tally has reached 14,35,671.



As many as 14,10,066 people have either been discharged, have recovered or migrated out. The case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent, according to the bulletin.

The number of active cases stands at 566, a marginal decline from 569 cases a day ago, while the number of containment zones has declined to 403 from 406 the previous day.

A total of 65,811 tests were conducted a day ago, of which 42,187 were RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests, while the rest were rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

The national capital had reported five Covid fatalities and 44 cases at a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, according to Tuesday''s bulletin.

No death was reported due to COVID-19 in Delhi which recorded 51 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, according to Sunday's bulletin.

According to the latest bulletin, the number of patients in home isolation has declined to 171 from 183, a day ago. Out of 12,586 beds in hospitals, only 322 are occupied.

Meanwhile, even amid severe irregularities in the Centre's supply of Covid vaccines, the Capital has so far administered over 95 lakh doses till Wednesday.

The bulletin said Delhi had less than a day's stock of vaccine doses left on Wednesday morning.

The national capital received 85,810 doses of Covishield on Tuesday, taking the total number of doses available in Delhi to 1,08,300.