City sees 425 new cases; positivity rate at 0.61%

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 425 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as its positivity rate rose to 0.61 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. The death toll climbed to 10,945 with one more fatality, according to the latest bulletin issued by the health department.



The new coronavirus cases recorded on Tuesday took the infection tally to 6,44,489, the bulletin said.

On Sunday, the daily case tally had crossed the 400-mark for the fourth consecutive day. However, on Monday, it had dropped to 368 with a positivity rate of 0.59 per cent.

On Tuesday, the daily cases count rose again to 425, while the positivity rate increased slightly to 0.61 per cent.

Delhi on Saturday had recorded 419 COVID-19 cases, with a positivity rate of 0.56 per cent, while 407 cases were reported on Sunday and the positivity rate was 0.60 per cent.

On Friday, 431 cases were recorded, the highest in over two months, and the count on Thursday was 409.

A total of 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 424 on January 3. The daily count had dropped to 306 on January 11 and risen again to 386 on January 12, according to official figures. The numbers had started to come down in February. On February 26, the month's highest daily count of 256 cases was recorded. The number of active cases of the disease in the city rose to 2,488 on Tuesday from 2,321 on Monday.

Health experts and doctors have attributed this "sudden rise" in cases to people becoming complacent, not following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and "assuming all is well now". The total number of tests conducted on Sunday stood at 70,049, including 39,425 RT-PCR tests and 30,624 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

The number of people under home isolation on Tuesday rose to 1,401 from 1,342 on Monday, it said, adding that over 6.31 lakh people have recovered from the infection till date.

Meanwhile, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel was administered the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, a statement issued by his office said.

Goel appealed to all the eligible people to get registered for vaccination against the viral disease after receiving the first dose of the Covishield vaccine at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital at Tahirpur here.

Goel shared his experience of vaccination with the other recipients and asked them how they felt after receiving the jab.

Over 38,000 beneficiaries, including 19,007 senior citizens, received COVID-19 vaccine shots in the national capital on Tuesday, according to official data.

The number of beneficiaries to get the jabs includes 3,223 people in the age group of 45-59 years, a senior official said.