City sees 38 new cases, 4 more deaths; positivity rate at 0.07%

New Delhi: Delhi reported 38 fresh Coronavirus cases and four fatalities, while the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent, according to a Health Department bulletin issued on Tuesday.



The death toll from the pandemic stands at 25,073, the bulletin said. Thirty patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total number of 53,345 tests, including 28,343 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests were conducted in last 24 hours, while the rest were rapid antigen tests.

The cumulative number of cases rose to 14,37,156, of which 14,11,612 have either recovered/been discharged or migrated out.

The national capital reported 27 COVID-19 cases and zero deaths on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent.

Twenty people have succumbed to the disease so far this month. The cumulative death toll was 25,053 on July 31. The case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent.

There are 471 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi, up from 467 the previous day. Of these, 156 are under home isolation, down from 165 a day ago. Out of 12,063 beds in hospitals, 273 are occupied.

The number of containment zones in the city stands at 241, a minor decline from 242 a day ago, it stated.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

According to government data, 1,16,59,932 beneficiaries have been administered COVID-19 vaccine in the capital since the inoculation exercise started on January 16.

Over 33 lakh people have received both the doses.

The Health Department had recently told the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) that it will take another year to vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries aged above 18 against the coronavirus at "the present rate of vaccine supply".

Around 1.5 crore beneficiaries are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in the national Capital and three crore doses are required to fully inoculate them.

Around 45 lakh doses are required every month to complete the vaccination by December 2021, it had said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court was informed on Tuesday by the AAP government that DDMA has permitted all authorised weekly markets to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The high court reiterated that vendors operating at the weekly markets shall ensure that, if not vaccinated already, they get themselves vaccinated at the earliest.