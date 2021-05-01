City sees 375 deaths, 27,047 cases in a day; positivity rate over 32%

New Delhi: Delhi on Friday recorded 375 deaths due to the Coronavirus and 27,047 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 32.69 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the city health department.



This is the ninth day on the trot that Delhi has recorded over 300 Coronavirus-related deaths.

It had reported 395 deaths, the highest since the pandemic began a year ago, on Thursday; 368 deaths on Wednesday; 381 on Tuesday; 380 on Monday; 350 on Sunday; 357 deaths on Saturday, and 348 on Friday, according to government data.

The national Capital had recorded 24,235 cases on Thursday; 25,986 on Wednesday; 24,149 on Tuesday; 20,201 on Monday; 22,933 on Sunday; 24,103 on Saturday; 24,331 on Friday and 26,169 on Thursday.

The cumulative case count stands at 11,49,333, of which over 10.33 lakh have recovered. The death toll due to the viral disease stands at 16,147, the bulletin said.

The tally of active cases in the city was at 99,361.

A total of 51,616 patients are recovering in home isolation, the bulletin said.

A total of 74,250 vaccine doses were administered to people in the said period and the beneficiaries comprised 42,917 who took the first dose and 31,333 who received the second dose, the bulletin said.

The number of containment zones in the city has jumped to 37,223 from 35,924 the previous day.

Meanwhile, Sunita Kejriwal, CM Kejriwal's wife, who had tested positive a few days ago for Covid-19, was admitted to a private hospital in Delhi on Friday night.

In addition, nearly 400 of the 500 beds available at the Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre inside the Radha Soami Satsang Beas Campus in Chattarpur have now been occupied with officials saying it would be difficult to scale up bed capacity unless assurances of oxygen supply can be made.

Moreover, the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee has decided to convert a hall inside the Gurdwara Rakab Gunj Sahib into a Covid facility with 250 beds.

The Delhi government also initiated a bureaucratic reshuffle in its Health Department, appointing IAS officer Ashish Chandra Verma (AGMUT: 1994) as the new Principal Health Secretary. The government also added a few more secretaries in the Heath and Family Welfare Department and bolstered the office of the Chief Secretary with two more senior IAS officers posted there.