City sees 3,188 cases & 57 deaths; over 75K tests conducted in a day

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 3,188 fresh COVID-19 cases and 57 fatalities on Tuesday, even as Health Minister Satyendar Jain asserted that it was lowest number of deaths in a single-day, since November 5.



The positivity rate stood at 4.23 per cent, while over 75,000 tests were conducted the previous day, authorities said.

The positivity rate on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday had successively dipped to 4.96 per cent, 4.78 per cent, 4.2 per cent, 3.68 per cent and 3.15 per cent, respectively.

These fresh cases came out of 75,409 tests conducted the previous day, including 31,098 RT-PCR tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Fifty-seven fatalities were recorded, pushing the toll in the national capital to 9,763, the bulletin said.

"Number of deaths in Delhi are on a decline. Lowest deaths since Nov 5th. Our frontline warriors like doctors and nurses are working round the clock to save each and every life. I Request you all to observe all precautions for this trend to decline further," Jain tweeted.

On November 5, the city had recorded 66 fatalities from COVID-19, according to official data.

The active cases tally on Tuesday dropped to 22,310 from 22,486, the previous day.

The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 5,97,112, while the recovery rate stood at over 94 per cent.