City sees 3,037 new cases; 9,969 RT-PCR tests conducted in a day

New Delhi: With 3,037 fresh coronavirus cases, Delhi's case tally crossed the 2.82 lakh mark, while 41 fresh fatalities took the death toll to 5,401 on Thursday, authorities said. The fresh cases reported on Thursday came out of the 55,423 tests conducted the previous day, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.



The active cases tally on Thursday dropped to 26,738 from 26,908 the previous day.

The Thursday bulletin said the total number of cases has climbed to 2,82,752. The number of containment zones in Delhi jumped to 2,615 on Thursday from 2,570 on Wednesday.

The positivity rate stood at 5.48 per cent while the recovery rate was 88.63 per cent, the bulletin said, adding the case fatality rate stood at 1.91 per cent. The death rate of the last 10 days is 1.16 per cent. The cumulative positivity rate since March stands at 9.02 per cent.

The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Thursday stood at 45,454, while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures totalled 9,969, according to the bulletin.

The number of tests done per million, as on Thursday, was 1,65,020, while the total number of tests stood at 31,35,388.

The bulletin said 2,50,613 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated. The Union Cabinet secretary held a meeting through video conference on Public Health Response to COVID Appropriate Behaviour, according to the bulletin.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain held a meeting with medical directors and medical superintendents of all Delhi government hospitals to review the status of testing, it said. Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev held a review meeting with all district magistrates on COVID-19 management. Since August 18, cases again are being reported in four-figure count in the city. According to the bulletin, out of the total number of 15,843 beds in COVID hospitals, 9,697 are vacant. It said 912 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights. The number of people in home isolation rose to

15,899 from 15,657 the previous day.

Meanwhile, the next serological survey to check for the prevalence of antibodies against the novel coronavirus among people will start in Delhi within a fortnight, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday.