City sees 3,000 new cases

New Delhi: In the last week, Delhi's daily testing numbers have tripled as promised by the Delhi government, after an intensive review meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah yielded in drastic decisions that increased the Capital's bed capacity as well. As per Sunday's official health bulletin, Delhi reported 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, after conducting 18,105 tests in the last 24 hours.



The total tally of cases in Delhi has now reached 59,746 and as the city added 63 new deaths to its toll, COVID-19 fatalities here increased to 2,175. Moreover, the Delhi government also said that 1,719 patients had recovered from the contagious disease, taking the total recoveries to 33,013.

The city had been reporting its highest single-day spike in cases for the last four consecutive days and with the increased testing number, the daily positivity rate has also come down to below 20 per cent for the first time this month. Delhi has conducted a total of 3,70,014 tests so far.

While the city has 12,106 COVID-19 patients currently in home isolation, the total active patients in the city currently stand at 24,558.

With a week full of annou-ncements about increased bed capacity in the city, Delhi has also been consistently reporting increased numbers of COVID-19 beds on a daily basis. As far as the procurement of healthcare workers for the case surge, the Delhi government has cancelled the leave of all of its doctors and medical professionals.

Furthermore, the Delhi government has said that it is in the process of procuring medical equipment like oxygen cylinders and concentrators, thereby relieving

hospital superintendents of the burden of having to arrange for these.

"The Health Department is already in the process of procurement of 18,000 D-type cylinders, 3,000 B-type cylinders and around 3,000 oxygen concentrators centrally," a Health Department order said.