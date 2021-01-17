City sees 299 cases & 6 deaths

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 299 fresh COVID-19 cases and six more deaths on Saturday, even as the positivity rate slipped to 0.42 per cent, authorities said.



The infection tally in the city rose to 6.32 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,738 with six more fatalities, the authorities said.

This is also the 13th time the daily incidence count stood below the 500-mark in January, and seventh consecutive day since January 10 when the figures have stood below the 400-mark.

On January 15, the city had recorded 295 cases, the lowest I'm more than eight months.

This month, 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 494 on January 2; 424 on January 3; 384 on January 4, and 442 on January 5; 654 on January 6; 486 on January 7 and 444 on January 8; 519 on January 9 and 399 on January 10; 306 on January 11 and 386 on January 12 and 357 on January 13 and 340 on January 14.

The active cases tally on Saturday dropped to 2,691 from 2,795 the previous day, while the positivity rate dropped to 0.42 per cent.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier said that the positivity rate had been below one per cent for the past several days, indicating improvement in the pandemic situation here. On December 29 and 30, the city had recorded 703 and 677 cases respectively.

On December 31,574 cases were recorded.

These 299 new cases came out the 71,957 tests conducted the previous day, including 40,717 RT-PCR tests and 31,240 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The bulletin said the total number of cases has climbed to 6,32,183.