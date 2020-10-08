City sees 2,871 new cases & 35 deaths in a day

New Delhi: Delhi's COVID-19 death toll rose to 5,616 with 35 fresh casualties on Wednesday, while 2,871 new cases took the tally to over 2.98 lakh, authorities said.



These fresh cases were detected after 51,505 tests were conducted the previous day.

Thirty-five new fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 5,616, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The active caseload on Wednesday dropped to 22,186 from 22,720 the previous day.

The bulletin said the total number of cases has climbed to 2,98,107. The number of containment zones in Delhi again rose to 2,702 from 2,697 on Tuesday. After rising steadily for over 40 days, the number of containment zones marked in the national capital to contain the spread of COVID-19 fell for the first time to 2,697 on October 6, a marginal dip compared to the figures the previous day, according to official data.

The positivity rate on Wednesday stood at 5.57 per cent while the recovery rate was crossed 90 per cent, the bulletin said, adding the case fatality rate stood at 1.88 per cent.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain held a meeting with medical directors and medical superintendents of all Delhi government hospitals to review the status of testing.

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev held a review meeting with all district magistrates on COVID-19 management

Additional Chief Secretary (Services), nodal officer (COVID-19) took a meeting with senior officers of the city health department, regarding follow-up action on revised strategy , the bulletin said.

The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few days, with the count on several times crossing the 60,000-mark.

The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Tuesday stood at 42,446 while RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 9,059 in all adding to 51,505, according to the bulletin. The number of tests done per million, as on Wednesday was over 1.8 lakh while the total number of tests stood at over 34 lakh. The bulletin said that 2,70,305 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far. According to the bulletin, out of the total number of 15,830 beds in COVID hospitals, 10,443 are vacant. It said that 942 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under

quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights. The number of people in home isolation dropped to 12,691 on Wednesday compared to 13,178 the previous day.

Meanwhile, the next round of the monthly sero-prevalance survey in the national Capital, which got delayed, will now begin from October 15, sources said on Wednesday. The last survey was held from September 1-7 to better assess the COVID-19 situation here and formulate combat strategies.