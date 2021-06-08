City sees 231 cases, 36 deaths; positivity rate dips to 0.36%

New Delhi: The national capital reported 231 new instances of the COVID-19 infection, the lowest since March 2, with the positivity rate dipping to 0.36 per cent, according to the health bulletin released on Monday.



Thirty-six more people succumbed to the disease in a day, pushing the death toll here to 24,627. On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 34 fatalities, the lowest in around two months, and 381 cases with a positivity of 0.5 per cent.

The national capital started the unlocking process from Monday after remaining under lockdown since April 19 in view of a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic.

A total of 63,610 tests, including 50,139 RT-PCR ones, were conducted a day ago, according to the health bulletin on Monday.

The total number of cases reported in the city so far stood at 14,29,475, while over 13.9 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday inspected ongoing revamp work at the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital.

He said that the Delhi government is remodelling its healthcare infrastructure with state-of-the-art technologies and in this series, a new hospital building is being constructed at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital by the Delhi government which will add more than 350 beds to Delhi's healthcare system. Shri Jain said a new building for mother & child care is being made by the Delhi Government at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Rohini which will enhance its existing bed capacity from 500 to 963 beds.

He then visited the Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Rohini where a new 463-bedded block, dedicated to mother and child care is being constructed by the Delhi government. "A new building for mother & child care is being made by the Delhi Govt at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Rohini. This will enhance its existing bed capacity from 500 to 963 beds," tweeted Satyendar Jain.