City sees 2,199 new cases

New Delhi: Delhi on Tuesday reported 2,199 new COVID-19 cases after reporting decreasing new cases for the last three days, taking the total tally here to 87,360. The Delhi government said that the Capital currently has 26,270 active cases, of which 16,240 are under home isolation.



However, with 62 deaths added to the toll in the last 24 hours, COVID-19 fatalities here have reached 2,742. Moreover, recoveries in the Capital have risen to 58,348 with 2,113 fresh recoveries reported on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the total number of tests in the city has reached 5,31,752 tests, of which 17,179 were conducted in the last 24 hours. As per Monday's bulletin, 9,585 RT-PCR tests and 7,594 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Besides, the number of available beds for Coronavirus patients is inching towards 8,000 with currently a total of 7,749 beds vacant. Besides, the Delhi government said that the containment zones in the Capital had risen to 440 on Tuesday.

Significantly, an order issued by the Delhi Health Department on June 29 stipulated that three teams of medical experts constituted by the Union Health Ministry will now conduct regular and surprise inspections at various COVID hospitals here. Each of the three teams will have domain experts from the AIIMS, Directorate General of Health Services in the Union health ministry, Delhi government and civic bodies.

The teams are to submit their report for each week to the Health Secretary (Centre) and Delhi Chief Secretary every week by 5 pm on Tuesdays, according to the order. The aim is rapid assessment of the existing capacity, patient care amenities and other aspects of the COVID care facilities to have efficient and timely decision-making.

Moreover, sources here have said that the Delhi government has already set the ball rolling for the plasma bank at the serving floor of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences here.