City sees 1,934 cases, highest since Feb 4; positivity rate at 8.1%
New Delhi: Delhi recorded 1,934 new Covid cases, the highest since February 4, with a positivity rate of 8.10 per cent on Thursday, a day after it reported the lowest number of new infections in over a week, according to data shared by the health department here.
The single-day figures were over 108 per cent higher than the previous day's figures. On February 4, the capital had logged 2,272 cases and 20 deaths with a positivity rate of 3.85 per cent. No Covid-related death was recorded on Thursday. Delhi recorded 928 fresh COVID-19 cases, lowest in over a week, with a positivity rate of 7.08 per cent and three more fatalities due to the viral disease in a span of 24 hours, on Wednesday.
It was for the first time after June 13 that the capital had logged less than 1,000 cases in a day. Delhi had reported 614 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 7.06 per cent on June 13. A total of 23,879 tests to detect the infection were conducted on Wednesday, the department said.
With the fresh cases, Delhi's Covid tally has gone up to 19,27,394, while the death toll stands at 26,242, it added.
Of the 9,496 beds in the city hospitals, only 265 are occupied, up from 263 a day ago, while the beds at the Covid care centres and the Covid health centres are lying vacant, the department said.
With a surge in COVID-19 infections in Delhi, hospitals are also witnessing a slight increase in admissions, but most of these patients, doctors say, have comorbid conditions.
The number of active COVID-19 cases on Wednesday climbed to 5,755 from 5,054 the previous day, according to the data.
