City sees 18 new cases, 0 deaths

New Delhi: Delhi reported 18 fresh cases of COVID-19 and zero death in a day, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the health department on Monday.



The city recorded only four deaths due to the infection in October so far. Last month, five people had succumbed to the viral disease.

With the new cases, the coronavirus infection tally in the national capital climbed to 14,39,888. Of this, over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.

The city's Covid death toll stands at 25,091.

According to the health bulletin, authorities conducted 40,990 tests, including 37,391 RT-PCR ones, the previous day. There are 317 active Covid cases in Delhi, of which 150 are in home isolation. The number of containment zones stands at 86, it said. Delhi reported 45 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 37 cases on Saturday.

In April and May, the city battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives and led to shortage of oxygen and essential drugs.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths were reported on May 3.

According to the sixth sero survey, 97 per cent of the population in Delhi have developed antibodies against coronavirus as a large number of people were exposed to the virus during the second wave and also due to the robust vaccination programme in the national capital.

All districts in the national capital have a seroprevalence of more than 93 per cent. Four districts south, central, northeast and east have recorded a seropositivity rate of 99 per cent, 99.5 per cent, 99.7 per cent and 99.8 per cent, respectively.