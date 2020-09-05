City sees 1-day spike of 2,973 fresh cases

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 2,973 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest single-day spike here in 71 days, as the tally in the city mounted to over 1.88 lakh, while the death toll climbed to 4,538, authorities said. This is the fifth successive day in September when over 2,000 new cases have been reported in a day. Twenty-five fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.



The active cases tally on Saturday rose to 19,870 from 18,842 the previous day.

The Saturday bulletin said, the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 4,538 and the total number of cases climbed to 1,88,193.

The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Saturday stood at 29,333 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 9,562 in all adding to 38,895, according to the bulletin. The total number of tests done till date in Delhi stands at 17,44,466. The number of tests done per million, as on Saturday was 91,814, it said.

According to the bulletin, out of the total number of

beds in COVID hospitals, 9,229 are vacant.

Also, 2,337 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned through the Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights, it said. According to the bulletin, 1,63,785 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far. The number of people in home isolation stands at 10,514. The positivity rate on Saturday stood at 7.6 per cent while the recovery rate was over 87 per cent, as per the bulletin.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain took a meeting with medical directors and medical superintendents of all Delhi government hospitals to review the status of testing, the bulletin said. The divisional commissioner also took a review meeting with all district magistrates on COVID-19 issues. The Union health secretary held a meeting with state health secretaries to review the COVID-19 pandemic situation, it said.

The number of containment zones in Delhi jumped to 976 from 949 the previous day.