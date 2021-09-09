City reports zero Covid deaths, 41 new cases; positivity rate at 0.05%

New Delhi: The national Capital recorded zero fatalities due to COVID-19 and 41 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, according to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Wednesday.



In a day 13 patients were discharged.

The number of active cases has increased to 414 on Wednesday from 386 the previous day. Of these, 107 people are in home isolation.

The overall infection tally in the city has climbed to 14,38,082, of which over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered. The death toll was 25,083 while the case fatality rate stood at 1.74 per cent.

According to the health bulletin, 75,079 tests were conducted a day ago to detect CCOVID-19. It included 51,328 were RTPCR, CBNAAT and TrueNat tests while the rest were rapid-antigen tests.

The number of containment zones declined to 100 on Wednesday from 104 on Tuesday, it said.

On Tuesday, Delhi saw one death due to COVID-19 and 50 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent. No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Monday, while 32 fresh cases of the infection were reported with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.

Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic in April-May that claimed a massive number of lives, with the issue of oxygen shortage at city hospitals across the city adding to the woes.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 COVID-19 cases, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far. The national capital recorded the maximum number of deaths in a day on May 3.

Fearing a third wave of Covid infections, the city government has been ramping up health infrastructure to prevent a repeat of the crisis witnessed during the peak of the second wave.

At present, there are 10,000 ICU beds in the capital.

On the vaccination front, 1,44,23,995 beneficiaries in Delhi have received at

least one dose since the inoculation exercise started on January 16, according to government data.

With over 1.7 lakh vaccines administered on the previous day, Delhi's present stock of anti-coronavirus vaccines will only last for six days, according to the health bulletin issued on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, an on-site oxygen generation plant has been set up on the premises of Batra Hospital that faced a severe shortage of the life-saving gas during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Delhi.

The company which installed the 500 litres per minute (LPM) oxygen generation plant, said on Wednesday that it is expected to serve around 150 hospital beds.

"This is the first on-site plant at the nearly 500-bed capacity hospital, a prominent destination for both national and international patients," it said in a statement.

Batra Hospital in Tughlakabad Institutional Area lost eight lives due to an oxygen shortage on May 1.