City reports 4,263 new cases in last 24 hours; over 62K tests conducted

New Delhi: Delhi's COVID-19 tally mounted to over 2.25 lakh after 4,263 fresh cases were reported on Tuesday, with authorities conducting a record 62,669 tests in the national Capital.



Thirty-six fatalities pushed the death toll in the national Capital to 4,806, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Three of these 36 deaths are from the previous day. The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4,770 on Monday.

The active cases tally on Tuesday rose to 29,787 from 28,641 on the previous day, as per the bulletin.

The Tuesday bulletin said that the death toll from the coronavirus infection has risen to 4,806 and the total number of cases have climbed to 2,25,796. The number of containment zones in Delhi jumped to 1,560 on Tuesday from 1,517 on the previous day.

The Delhi government has also significantly ramped up testing in the past few days.On Tuesday again, over 4,000 cases were recorded for the 62,669 tests conducted the previous day.

The number of rapid-antigen tests conducted on Monday stood at 52,271 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 10,398 in all adding to 62,669, according to the Tuesday bulletin.

The number of tests done per million, as on Tuesday was over 1.18 lakh while the total number of tests stood at over 22.46 lakh.

The positivity rate on Tuesday stood at 6.8 per cent while the recovery rate was over 84 per cent, the bulletin said, adding that the case fatality rate stood at 2.13 per cent.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a meeting with medical directors and medical superintendents of all Delhi government hospitals reviewed the status of testing.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev reviewed COVID-19 management along with district magistrates in a meeting, according to the bulletin.

According to the bulletin, out of the total number of beds in COVID hospitals, 7,824 are vacant.

It said that 2,649 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights.

The bulletin said that 1,91,203 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

The number of people in home isolation stands at 16,576.

Meanwhile, a sero-prevalance survey conducted in the first week of August in Delhi has found that 79 of the 257 people who recovered from COVID-19 did not have antibodies against the virus.

About 15,000 representative samples were taken in the August 1-7 survey from 11 districts and tested for antibodies (IgG) against the virus.

Blood samples of 257 people who had tested COVID-19 positive earlier and then recovered, were also taken during the survey to test if they had antibodies.

Seventy-nine of these people did not have the antibodies against the virus, according to its report of the August serological survey.

The exercise was undertaken for a comprehensive assessment of the COVID-19 situation in Delhi and to formulate strategies based on its findings.