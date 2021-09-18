City reports 41 new cases, zero deaths

New Delhi: No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Saturday, while 41 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.



The death toll due to COVID-19 in Delhi stands at 25,085.

Three Covid-related fatalities have been reported this month, one each on September 7, 16 and 17, according to official figures.

On Saturday, 41 new cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin.

On Friday, Delhi recorded 33 cases with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, and one more death.

The total infection count in Delhi stands at 14,38,469. Over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

A total of 68,624 tests — 46,734 RT-PCR tests and 21,890 rapid antigen tests — were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases decreased to 404 on Saturday from 407 a day before, according to the bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation was 119 on Saturday while it was 109 a day before, and the number of containment zones slightly rose to 98 on Saturday from 96 on Friday, the bulletin said.