City reports 3,797 new cases; daily positivity rate at 12.73%

New Delhi: Delhi on Monday reported 3,797 new COVID-19 cases, keeping with somewhat of a downward trend. But these cases came from the little over 29,000 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. The Capital, however, added 99 deaths to its toll from the virus, which climbed to 7,713 on Monday, officials here said.



Significantly, the number of non-COVID-19 ICU beds at several leading hospitals here is shrinking fast, parallely to the surge in the number of coronavirus cases, according to official data. The online 'Corona Dashboard' of the Delhi government showed that around 4 pm, out of 1,588 non-COVID-19 ICU beds, only 422 were vacant.

Their numbers were fast reducing in government facilities too, including AIIMS where out of 86 such beds, only 19 were vacant. The number of COVID-19 ICU beds have already filled up at many hospitals in Delhi and their count is shrinking at other facilities too.

Experts have cautioned that rising air pollution, winter season will aggravate complications of persons with respiratory illnesses, and it is a double whammy for them as they stand at risk of contracting COVID-19 too.

Moreover, on Monday, the Delhi government reported 3,560 recoveries, taking total recoveries to over 4.41 lakh. Total cases in the city have now crossed 4.89 lakh as containment zones in the city have been increased to 4,430. Over 1,000 containment zones were added in the last 15 days.