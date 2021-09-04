City reports 35 fresh cases & zero deaths

New Delhi: Delhi's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 14,37,874 on Friday as 35 more people tested positive for the disease, while no fresh deaths were reported in the city for the third consecutive day, according to data shared by the city health department.



This is also the 22nd time since the start of the second wave of the pandemic that the national capital has not seen any deaths in a day. The second wave swept Delhi during April-May.

The positivity rate in the city stood at 0.05 per cent, according to the health department's latest bulletin.

On Thursday, Delhi had recorded 39 cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to official data.

A total of 63,812 COVID-19 tests, including 42,437 RT-PCR ones, were conducted the previous day, the

bulletin stated. So far, over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Delhi, it said.

The number of active cases in the city increased to 362 from 344 the day before, it added. As many as 83 people are under home isolation in the national capital. The number of containment zones in the city fell to 131 from 141 on Thursday, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, over 1.53 lakh anti-Covid vaccine jabs were administered in Delhi on September 2 and the present stock of doses will last another two days, according to the city government's vaccination bulletin issued on Friday.