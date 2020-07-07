City reports 1,379 new cases, lowest increase since Jun 10

New Delhi: Delhi on Monday reported 1,379 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest increase in new cases since June 10, taking the total tally here to above 1 lakh at 1,00,823. However, 72,088 patients of these have recovered from the contagious disease and only 5,250 of them are recuperating in hospitals, with an active case count of 25,620.



The Delhi government said that 17,141 of the active patients are recovering in home isolation. Meanwhile, there was a considerable dip in the daily testing numbers, with 13,879 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours compared to a regular count of over 20,000 tests per day. Of these, 5,327 were RT-PCR tests and 8,552 were rapid antigen tests.

Meanwhile, the number of vacant COVID-19 beds in the city went past the 10,000-mark, with only 136 patients in the ICU.

Furthermore, the Central government on Monday said that the average number of samples being tested per day for COVID-19 had gone up in Delhi from 5,481 to 18,766 in about a month and in spite of increased testing, the positivity rate had declined from around 30 per cent to 10 per cent in the last three weeks.

The Union, state and union territory governments have made a joint and coordinated effort to effectively manage the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the Union health ministry said in a statement. "In spite of significantly increased testing in Delhi, the positivity rate has seen a substantial decrease from about 30 per cent to 10 per cent in the last three weeks," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Deputy Manish Sisodia on Monday also visited the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital (RGSSH) to check the increase of ICU beds from 45 to 200 and in LNJP hospital from 60 to 180. The CM said that more ICU beds will ensure higher treatment of critical patients and fewer deaths in the city.