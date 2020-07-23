City reports 1,227 new cases; 1,532 discharged

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 1,227 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the city to 1,26,323, while the death toll mounted to 3,719. A total of 1,532 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking Capital's recovery rate to 85.2 per cent. Twenty-seven fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours.



As many as 1,07,650 patients have recovered, while there are 14,954 active cases. The Delhi government said that 7,966 patients are recovering in home isolation. The official health bulletin showed that 20,060 tests were conducted in the

last 24 hours, of which 5,250 were RT-PCR tests and 14,810 were rapid antigen tests. A total of 8,71,371 tests have been conducted to date. On June 23, the city had witnessed the highest single-day peak of 3,947 cases, but the number has come down steadily since then despite the number of tests increasing.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Wednesday said nearly 78 per cent beds for Coronavirus patients are lying vacant in government and private hospitals of the city.

Delhi hospitals have a total of 15,475 beds for COVID-19 patients, out of which, only 3,342 beds are occupied, indicating that nearly 78.40 per cent beds are available bulletin. The number of containment zones in the national Capital stood at 693.