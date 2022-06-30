City reports 1,109 new cases with positivity rate at 5.87%, one death

New Delhi: Delhi logged 1,109 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.87 per cent and one fatality, according to data shared by the health department here on Wednesday.



Delhi had reported less than 1,000 single-day infections in the last two days.

Wednesday's cases were detected out of 18,886 tests conducted the previous day.

With the fresh infections, Delhi's case tally climbed to 19,34,009. The death toll due to the infection rose to

26,261.

On Tuesday, Delhi had recorded 874 fresh COVID-19 cases and four fatalities due to the infection, while the positivity rate was at 5.18 per cent.

Of the 9,497 beds for Covid patients in the city hospitals, only 273 are occupied, down from 292 a day ago, while the beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres are lying vacant, the department said.

There are 4,325 active Covid cases in the capital, down from 4,482 a day ago.

A total of 2,958 patients are under home isolation, down from 3,354 a day ago.

The city has 383 Covid containment zones, down from 385 on Tuesday.

succumbed to the viral infection.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13, during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a Covid positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.