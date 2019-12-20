City reels under traffic jams due to multiple protests

New Delhi: The national Capital reeled under massive traffic jams due to multiple protests on Friday against the amended Citizenship Act, with thousands of people hitting the streets forcing police to put restrictions on vehicle movements in several areas.



Roads leading to Jama Masjid, Daryaganj, Delhi Gate, India Gate, Jantar Mantar, Jamia Millia Islamia, Seelampur, Seemapuri, Jafrabad and Jantar Mantar were put under traffic restrictions for several hours to check the movement of demonstrators.

Commuters faced difficulties in reaching their destination due to traffic restrictions following the multiple protests against the new legislation.

Daryaganj road was closed during the day in view of the proposed protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar. In the evening, the road was opened for traffic movement.

"Traffic movement is closed on Old Iron Bridge, Pushta Road & carriageway from Seelampur to Yamuna Vihar due to demonstration," Traffic Police said in its earlier tweet.

The Delhi Traffic Police also closed the stretch between Mandi House and ITO owing to the anti-Citizenship Act protests.

"Traffic movement is closed from Mandi House to ITO due to demonstration. Kindly avoid the stretch," it said. However, the road stretch was opened for vehicular movement later in the evening. In one of the tweets earlier in the day, the Traffic Police said Maujpur Chowk traffic was heavy due to demonstration, requesting commuters to avoid the stretch. The city has been witnessing a number of protests against the amended citizenship law for the past six days.