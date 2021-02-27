City records 256 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily count in Feb

New Delhi/Noida: Delhi recorded 256 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest number of single-day incidences in February, while one fresh death pushed the death toll to 10,906, according to data shared by the city health department.



This is the third successive day when daily cases count have stood at 200-mark or beyond.

On Thursday, 220 COVID-19 cases were registered while on Wednesday the count stood at 200. On all preceding days, spanning February 1-23, the count of daily cases had been recorded below 200.

Delhi had recorded 199 fresh COVID-19 cases on January 28.

From January 15-26, the daily figures ranged from 148 on January 25 to 299 on January 16, according to official data.

No COVID-19-related death was recorded in Delhi on February 17, the third time single-day fatality count had stood nil in this month. On February 9 too, no fatality from coronavirus infection was registered, the first time this month, and after a gap of nearly nine months.

No death from COVID-19 was recorded on February 13 as well. These new cases came out of the 62,768 tests conducted the previous day, according to the health bulletin. Delhi had recorded 94 fresh COVID-19 cases on February 16, the lowest in over nine months.

Delhi had recorded 96 coronavirus cases on January 27, that time the lowest in over nine months, and the first time the daily incidences count had stood below the 100-mark in that month.

The active cases tally on Friday rose to 1,231 from 1,169 the previous day, according to the bulletin.

The total number of tests conducted the previous day included 41,775 RT-PCR tests and 20,993 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said. The number of people under home isolation on Friday rose to 574 from 536 on Thursday, it said.

Meanwhile, doctors on Friday warned that the numbers could go up in the coming months and urged people to continue to wear masks and follow COVID-19 safety norms.

Many doctors at leading healthcare facilities here cautioned that the rise was "alarming" with an "upsurge" in the number of patients going there in the last couple of days, after the cases had shown a downward spiral for nearly six weeks.

Meanwhile, amid the surge in coronavirus cases in states such as Maharashtra and Kerala, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued advisory for people travelling from these two states to get themselves tested for Covid-19 or carry a Covid-19 negative report that should be not older than 72 hours. The order is applicable to passengers who will be arriving in any district of Uttar Pradesh by flights, trains or buses.

Following the latest directions, both the Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad administration are on high alert and keeping a close watch on the travellers coming from these two states.