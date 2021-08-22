City records 19 cases, lowest since Apr 15 last yr

New Delhi: No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Saturday, the second consecutive day the daily fatality count stood nil,

while 19 new cases, the lowest since April 15 last year, were also reported here, according to data shared by the city health department.

This is the 12th time since the start of the second wave of the COVID-19 in the national capital that zero fatality has been logged in a day.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,21,318 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the national Capital on Friday, according to the Delhi government's vaccination bulletin.

The bulletin issued on Saturday showed that 90,882 people received their first dose while 30,436 were administered the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.