City RDAs set to hold protest today against remarks by Ramdev

New Delhi: The Resident Doctors' Association of major medical colleges and hospitals across Delhi have said that they will hold a black day protest on Tuesday against the derogatory remarks made by Baba Ramdev, against evidence-based medicine and the work of medical professionals during the pandemic.



"Doctors, nurses, and other medical staff have all worked more than their abilities during the pandemic. Despite laying down their lives, they have been subjected to insensitive, inhuman and insulting statements from Ram Kisan Yadav alias Ramdev Baba", FORDA said. RDA members also said that Ramdev's statement has increased vaccine hesitancy across the country.

AIIMS, Safdarjung hospital, Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College, Lok Nayak hospital, Maulana Azad Medical College, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital, and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital, among others, have issued notices that they will observe a balck ribbon protest, without "hampering patient care to voice their protest against the illogical, unscientific, demeaning and derogatory statements of Ram Kisan Yadav against Corona warriors and modern medicine".

Doctors will remain on duty and have said that patient care, including everyday hospital and administrative functions will not be affected. Residents will wear a black armband to express solidarity. RDA members also said that they demand an "unconditional open public apology from Ram Kisan Yadav or action against him under relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act

1897".