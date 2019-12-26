City police might clear Shaheen Bagh road, if requests fail!

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Thursday held a meeting with the locals of Jamia Nagar especially of Shaheen Bagh and Abul Fazal area and requests them to convince the locals not to lay siege to Shaheen Bagh- Kalindi Kunj road which has been blocked for the past 12 days by protesters. A large number of people mostly women and children have been sitting on an alternate dharna at Shaheen Bagh road cutting Delhi's link from Noida via Kalindi Kunj. This meeting was a part of several small meetings held by Delhi Police with locals to convince the crowd to disperse from the stretch.



"We have also asked the maulanas to announce this after Namaz. We have tried our level best to get the road clear. We advise you all to clear the road at the earliest as we are under pressure to resume transport on the stretch. Please do try to reach out to your contacts, relatives and friends and ask them to move away from the road," said ACP Jagdish Yadav.

The Delhi police warned locals of Abul Fazal and Shaheen Bagh not to be within 200 meters of the protest site as it might land them in unnecessary trouble.

The anti-CAA protest at the Shaheen, bagh has resulted in the stoppage of traffic for 12 days now causing major inconvenience to general public.

"We have been receiving several calls from local residents around the area to clear the road. Let us all cooperate to get it done with ease," DCP South East Chinmoy Biswal said.

Several locals of the area also said that the road needs to be cleared as its causing major traffic problem to the residents.

"We have to use DND Flyover to go to Noida, this road should be cleared as soon as possible. Its has been days now. The protesters on the road should understand this and vacate the road," said Minhajuddin, a local resident.