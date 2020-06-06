City police identifes nearly 550 receivers of stolen property

new delhi: Delhi Police have so far identified nearly 550 people who are suspected to be receivers of stolen properties from criminals, of which they have taken action against 250 just this year.



Police sources told the Millennium Post that the North district had identified 142 receivers, whereas 91 receivers were identified by the Outer district. In the Outer North district - 53 receivers, North West district - 43, Dwarka - 42, Shahdara - 36, East - 26, South - 25, North East - 24, South West - 20, South East - 17 receivers were identified. "Eight each receivers were identified by Central, Rohini and West districts and New Delhi district identified five receivers," shows the data.

Sources said that 442 receivers were outside prison whereas 101 such people are in jails. Last year, till December 31, there were 153 history sheets related to receivers of the stolen property whereas in current year 19 history sheets have been opened.

Investigators told Millennium Post that if they catch a receiver, they can easily bust the crime. "After a robbery or snatching, where the looted articles, jewellery are going is very important to the probe and if we nab receiver we can easily get to know the chain of people involved in the crime," an officer said.

Last year, a couple, who were found purchasing stolen mobile phones from snatchers, were arrested in East Delhi's Kalyanpuri area. Investigators revealed that the accused were selling the mobile phones to labourers at a cheaper price. One such case was also busted by Delhi Police in North Delhi where criminals had open mobile repairing shops and were found installing stolen mobile parts onto customers' phone who gave their phone for repairing.

Police sources added that in May, Delhi Police Commissioner reviewed the action taken by Joint Commissioners of Police (Ranges) against the receivers of stolen property and criminals released on bail and the CP directed that raids be conducted on known receivers of stolen properties. The raiding parties should be equipped with PPE kits, face shields, hand gloves, masks etc. Proper verification must be done to deter criminals from committing crimes like robbery and snatching. Sources further said that the top cop also asked DCPs to keep a tab on criminals released from jail on bail.