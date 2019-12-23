City likely to witness longest December cold spell after 1997
New Delhi: The national Capital is likely to witness its longest cold spell in December after 1997 with the Meteorological Department predicting another cold day on Tuesday.
According to Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the India Meteorological Department's regional forecasting centre, a "cold day" is when the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 notches below the normal. A "severe cold day" is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5 degrees Celsius below the normal, he said.
Since December 16, Delhi has witnessed eight consecutive cold days or an eight-day cold spell so far, he said.
