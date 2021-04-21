City is your own: L-G's plea to migrant workers

New Delhi: With Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's announcement for migrant workers while declaring the week-long lockdown not yielding desired results and thousands of migrant workers headed home once again, Delhi L-G Anil Baijal on Tuesday made an appeal to the workers, saying they had built Delhi with their hard work and the city is theirs.

In his tweet, he said, "I appeal to all the migrant citizens of Delhi not to leave the city out of fear. I assure you that the government will take care of all your needs in this situation of corona pandemic. All the arrangements for you are being made."

He went on to say in a second tweet, "Delhi runs on your tireless hard work and this city is your own."

Baijal held an emergency meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the chief secretary to take stock of the situation and directed officials to ensure provisions of food and shelters for the migrant

workers.

The Principal Secretary (Home) and Special Commissioner of Police have been appointed as nodal officers by the L-G to handle the situation, officials said, adding Baijal has also asked officials to facilitate necessary permissions to hospitals with oxygen plants to enhance production.