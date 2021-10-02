City govt has insulted lakhs of purvanchalis by banning Chhath Puja: Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has insulted lakhs of Purvanchalis in Delhi by banning Chhath Puja celebrations in the national Capital, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari alleged on Friday. Tiwari, who held a meeting with Chhath Puja committees at his residence here, said he will be forced to stage a "massive protest" along with Purvanchalis (people of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh settled in Delhi), if the ban is not lifted. "With this ban on Chhath, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has insulted lakhs of Purvanchalis in Delhi," Tiwari said addressing the representatives of the committees.

An immediate reaction over Tiwari's comments were not available from the AAP. The authorities should allow Chhath Puja at the ghats (riverbanks and ponds), Tiwari demanded, and asserted that the ban will be defied if people are stopped from celebrating the festival.

"If the markets are opened, public transport buses and Metro trains, theatres, liquor shops can be opened, then why is the government

playing with the sentiments of Purvanchalis by putting restriction on it (festival)," a statement quoting him said.