City gets its 1st fully automated tower parking lot in Green Park

New Delhi: Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday inaugurated Delhi's first fully automated tower car parking lot, commissioned by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) near the Green Park Metro station. Puri appreciated the SDMC's efforts to develop feasible new age parking systems to overcome parking issues in and around the Green Park area. He also offered to provide the expertise, consultancy and help of the Ministry in this regard.



Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal was also at the inauguration and remarked that vertical parking is the future of finding solutions to parking and congestion problems in urban areas. "It requires just 1.50 sq metre space to park a car in comparison to 30 sq metre required in conventional parking lots," he said. Baijal said that South Corporations should come up with effective parking area management to deal with the parking problem in its jurisdiction.

SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti was also at the event and underlined the efforts undertaken by his municipality to tackle issues related to urban vehicular congestion. "The tower parking project is another initiative to develop a useful property over a limited sized plot," he said. He further said that this new parking lot has been completed in a record time frame of 10 months and is spread over an area of just 217 sq metres.

The four towers will be provided with 17 levels each to accommodate a total of 102 cars. The height of the towers is 39.50 metres. Its operation and maintenance cost and requirement of manual labour will be much low than the conventional parking. The retrieval time of vehicles in the tower parking will be three minutes in comparison to 15 minutes in the conventional parking lots. "There is going to be no pollution and no fuel consumption in the automated tower parking whereas pollution remains in the conventional parking due to smoke discharge of car movement through ramps and fuel consumption," Bharti added. SDMC mayor Sunita Kangra also spoke at the event and hinted at the possibility of generating revenue through such parking lots by using them for advertisements. Local Lok Sabha MPs Meenakshi Lekhi and Manoj Tiwari were also at the event.