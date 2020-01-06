City gets 152 more Mohalla Clinics

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated 152 Mohalla Clinics on Sunday in an event held in the national Capital. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was present. MLAs of 43 Assembly constituencies simultaneously inaugurated Mohalla Clinics in their areas.



The CM said, "152 new Mohalla Clinics were inaugurated in various places in Delhi today. So far, there were around 300 Mohalla Clinics functional and now the total number of Mohalla Clinics has gone up to 450. It is the first time, that an expansion of healthcare facilities on such a large scale is happening in the country and probably in the world too. I cordially congratulate the people of Delhi, as these spectacular development initiatives were made possible because they elected a good and responsible government."

"We targeted 1,000 Mohalla Clinics in Delhi. Due to administrative reasons, work in this regard could resume only three-four months ago. Within the next three-four months, the remaining Mohalla Clinics will be inaugurated", the Chief Minister added.

"When we came to power in 2015, we observed that there is no lack of big hospitals in Delhi. We have bigger hospitals like AIIMS, LNJP, GB Pant, GTB, and Safdarjung. But for the common people, it was difficult to access these hospitals for treatment of small

illnesses like cold, cough, and fever. Due to this, these hospitals used to experience a huge rush. So we realised that if we start smaller clinics in nearby locations, people can access the service of doctors and avail medicines and treatment without traveling a lot. Also, it will reduce the rush in the bigger hospitals in Delhi", said Kejriwal.

"We built Delhi's first Mohalla Clinic in a Juggi at Pitampura. It was a very successful experience. Afterwards, we planned for Mohalla Clinics in various locations across the city. Initially, we constructed around 150 Mohalla Clinics. Later, we faced so many difficulties and roadblocks to expand this project. Then the Supreme Court judgment came in between and it eased the process of opening new Mohalla Clinics. Now there are 450 Mohalla Clinics functional. In the coming three-four months, more clinics will be opened and I hope that the target of 1,000 Mohalla Clinics will be achieved", the Chief Minister added.