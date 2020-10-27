City faces double whammy of pollution, COVID

New Delhi: As Delhi witnesses another spike in Covid-19 cases, medical experts point towards pollution and upcoming winter season, averring that many people can be prone to the virus due to this. Meanwhile, many people woke up with headache and body fatigue, a day after Dussehra celebrations.



"I thought that I have symptoms because as I woke up, I felt exhausted and my head was aching, but on contacting my doctor, I was told to be careful for more symptoms, while the recurring symptoms could be because of the crackers burst the previous day in my locality," Abhishek, a resident of Janak Puri said.

Doctors have warned of rising cases due to the amalgamation of pollution and Covid-19. "Rising environmental pollution will cause lots of problems to the patient. They will have increased respiratory issues like more instances of asthma attacks, chronic obstructive airway disease and other problems. We don't know whether covid 19 or it's complications in the future are associated with some kind of cancer in the lungs which only time will tell right now no one can predict about it," Dr. P Venkata Krishnan, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine at Paras Hospitals said.

The causal link between air pollution and COVID-19 cases is yet to be established but long-term exposure will make people more vulnerable to lung infections, scientists have warned as the skies over large parts of north India, including Delhi, turn smoky and the air quality deteriorates

rapidly.

A study by researchers at Harvard University in the US in September showed that an increase of only one microgram per cubic metre in PM 2.5 is associated with an 8 per cent increase in the COVID-19 death rate.

Dr. Akshay Budhraja, Consultant Department of Pulmonology, Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital said, "Reason for this probable spike in winters is rising pollution levels and secondly so many festivals in coming months. Overcrowding, traffic and social gatherings are observed during festivals, which can be a major reason for the rapid transmission of virus and spike in the number of COVID cases," he added.

Dr. Budhraja also said that high levels of air pollution affects the body's immunity and makes a person more prone to viral diseases. "People with chronic disease like diabetes, asthma, kidney disease, heart disease etc are more likely to become seriously ill during winters," he added.

Experts said following protocols and wearing a mask are the essentials to fight the covid. Dr. Arunesh Kumar, Sr. Consultant and Head Respiratory Medicine Paras Hospital said, "Wearing face mask is the single most effective way of keeping one safe from COVID as well as pollution this winter. Avoiding strenuous outdoor exercise during peak pollution hours is also beneficial. For people with chronic lung diseases, it is very important to be compliant to their treatment. We are seeing a surge in patient with worsening chest symptoms coming to Pulmonology OPD. It is important to seek medical opinion if you notice worsening of chest symptoms. Get your pneumonia and flu vaccine if you have been advised to have one this winter."

Patients with asthma and other diseases will become more vulnerable in the winters. Experts say taking care of your lungs is highly important during such a time.