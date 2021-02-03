City court grants bail to journalist Mandeep Punia

New Delhi: Observing an over seven-hour gap between the actual time of the incident and the time at which the FIR was lodged, a city court on Tuesday granted bail to freelance journalist Mandeep Punia, who was arrested last Saturday while reporting on the farmers' protest at the Singhu border under charges of allegedly "instigating" protestors and "misleading the police".



Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Satvir Singh Lamba, while granting him bail, said that the alleged incident involving a scuffle is of around 6:30 pm, "however, the present FIR was registered at around 1:21 am on the next day".

"Moreover, the complainant, victims and witnesses are police personnel only. Hence, there is no possibility that the accused/applicant will be able to influence any of the police officials," the court stated.

The judge further said that Punia is a freelance journalist while no recovery is to be effected from him and "keeping the accused further in judicial custody would not serve any cogent purpose".

Pointing out the "bail is a rule and jail is an exception", the court granted him bail on furnishing a bail bond of

Rs 25,000 along with one surety of the like amount.

Police had earlier said that Punia, a contributor with The Caravan magazine, was "instigating the protestors with his slogans and shouting" at the Singhu border and was "trying to mislead the police" by allegedly concealing his identity.

Meanwhile, Punia, represented by advocates Sarim Naved, Akram Khan and Kamran Javed, had argued that he was "merely carrying out his journalistic duties" and that not carrying a Press card can not be grounds for a case or arrest.