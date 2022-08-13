City continues to reel under sultry weather conditions
New Delhi: In the absence of rainfall, Delhi continued to reel under sultry weather conditions on Friday with the maximum temperature settling at 37.2 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in the national capital stood at 26.4 degrees Celsius — one notch below normal, the IMD showed. According to IMD, Saturday will be generally cloudy with little possibility for light rain.
