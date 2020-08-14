City adds 956 new cases, 14 deaths; 913 discharged

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 956 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, raising the city's infection tally to over 1.49 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,167, authorities said. However, the number of tests conducted on Thursday stood at 15,356, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. Fourteen fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, it said. The number of active COVID-19 cases rose to 10,975 on Thursday from 10,946 the previous day.



Thursday's bulletin said the total number of cases had now climbed to 1,49,460.

The positivity rate on Thursday rose slightly to settle at 6.2 per cent while the recovery rate came down to a little over 89 per cent after having crossed 90 per cent a few days ago, as per the bulletin. According to the bulletin, out of the total number of beds in COVID hospitals, 10,694 are vacant. Also, 3,730 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by people under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights, it said. The Delhi government said, 1,34,318 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

The number of people in home isolation stands at 5,762.

The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Thursday stood at 8,878 while the RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction), CBNAAT (Cartridge-Based Nucleic Acid Amplification Test) and True NAAT tests figures were 6,478, in all adding to 15,356, according to the bulletin. The total number of tests done to date in Delhi stands at 12,58,095. The number of tests done per million, as on Thursday, was 66,215, the health department said.