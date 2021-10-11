City adds 29 new cases, 1 death

New Delhi: The national Capital reported 29 cases of COVID-19 and one death due to the infection in a day while the positivity rate stood

at 0.05 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Sunday. Delhi has recorded only two deaths due to the disease in October so far.

With the new cases, the coronavirus infection tally in the city climbed to 14,39,195. Of this, over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The death toll stands at 25,089.

Over 46,000 Covid vaccine doses were administered in the Capital on Sunday, of which more than 25,000 people got the jabs at mega camps organised by the Delhi government.

According to government data, 46,836 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Delhi during the day.

A total of 25,173 people were vaccinated at mega camps across the city. Of these, 13,662 got the first dose. The maximum number of doses (6,612) were administered in northeast Delhi, followed by southwest Delhi (3,207), west Delhi (2,831) and Shahdara (2,427).