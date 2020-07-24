City adds 1,041 fresh cases, 26 deaths; 1,415 discharged

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 1,041 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the tally in the city to 1,27,364, while the death toll mounted to 3,745. A total of 1,415 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking Capital's recovery rate to 85.2 per cent. Twenty-six fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours.



As many as 1,09,065 patients have recovered, while there are 14,554 active cases. The Delhi government said that 8,000 patients are recovering in home isolation.

The official health bulletin showed that 18,226 tests were conducted in the

last 24 hours, of which 5,761 were RT-PCR tests and 12,465 were rapid antigen tests. A total of 8,89,597 tests have been conducted to date.

The number of containment zones in the national capital stood at 704 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, after months of being burdened by coronavirus-related deaths, the workers at crematoriums and

graveyards in the national Capital are finally heaving a sigh of relief as the number of COVID-19 deaths have fallen significantly.

Officials of the crematoriums and graveyards said that the number of bodies being brought for final rites have decreased in the past few days.

At the New Cemetery for Mohammedans, the biggest Muslim graveyard in the city situated near Delhi Gate, over 400 bodies have been buried so far in accordance with the COVID-19 protocols.

"At the height of the pandemic 10-15 bodies were being brought here every day for burial. However, in the last few days, the numbers of such burials has come down to 2-3," Haji Mian Faiyazuddin, the secretary of management committee of the cemetery said.

"Over 400 bodies have been buried so far in accordance with the COVID-19 protocols," he said.

Some health experts have said that coronavirus curve is flattening and Delhi has crossed the peak.

June saw the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, with one day reporting over 90 fatalities. The number of deaths due to the disease have now come in the range of 20-40 every day.

Faiyazuddin said there was a point of time when the committee feared that the

50-acre plot in old Delhi would not be able to accommodate more bodies.

Now the situation is not as "grave", but land availability is still a problem, he said.