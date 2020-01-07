Citizens stage protest in Ggm

Gurugram: Anger among the residents of Gurugram on the recent violence against the students in Jawaharlal Nehru University found expression on Tuesday as hundred of citizens protested at District mini secretariat.



In the protest the angry citizens demanded that the masked culprits who were involved in the violence must soon be arrested by Delhi Police and brought to the book.

"We are living in extraordinary times where differences in your ideology can now also result in violence against those who are called the future of the country. If the voices of the young can be suppressed then how do you expect the democracy to thrive," said Mahaveer

Rekha who was also at the protests said, " Imagine the psychology of those attackers who attacked women and smashed iron rods on their head. Can this action be justified in a civil society."

As the protest gained momentum, a large number of workers who have been laid off by the automobile units in the city citing recession also came forward and expressed their displeasure with the government.

The protest on Tuesday is seen as a precursor to the massive protest that is being called by the worker union in major parts of the country including Gurugram.

"On the plank of recession most of the leading automobile firms are sacking us and not providing us with compensation. Our pleas are also not being heard by the government. When all the doors of justice are closed then we have no option to come out on the road and register our protest," said Mahaveer.

The recent case cutting down the workdays in Maruti factories of Gurugram and Manesar and its adverse effects on job losses in auto ancillary units reflected how weak economic quarters were hurting the automobile industry.

The Gurugram-Manesar belt has more than 650 ancillary companies that produce automotive components for the three of the largest automobile companies based here. The total number of people employed in this manufacturing hub is around 6 lakh, according to the labour department data.