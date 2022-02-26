'Citizens should not suffer due to authorities' disregard of rules to protect the environment'

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday expressed anguish over the issue of 'victimisation' of trees in Chittaranjan Park here, observing that the citizens should not suffer due to the callous disregard of rules, regulations and orders to protect the environment.



The court was hearing a petition seeking contempt action against the authorities in relation to laying down of pipelines or cable lines by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited on Bipin Chandra Pal Marg and nearby areas at Chittaranjan Park, which had damaged the roots of the standing trees, especially within their one meter radius.

The court issued notice to BSES Rajdhani, Executive Engineer of PWD, Engineer-in-Chief of PWD, police officials of Chittaranjan Park Police Station and Tree Officer or Deputy Conservator of Forest of the concerned area.

Justice Najmi Waziri said the court was of the view that the presence of authorities was necessary as damage to the environment and to the new trees should not be allowed to carry on.

Systems will have to be put in place. Citizens of Delhi should not suffer because of such callous disregard of rules and regulations and orders to protect the environment," the court said.

The court was hearing a plea by New Delhi Nature Society, through advocates Aditya N Prasad and Dhriti Chhabra, seeking to initiate contempt action against the authorities for wilful disobedience to the previous orders of the high court and National Green Tribunal which mandated leaving of one metre kutcha space around trees while undertaking any construction activity.

The plea added that the competent authorities regarding implementation of laws pertaining to preservation of Trees, in complete subjugation of their statutory responsibilities, had abetted the said work.

It said the competent authorities, police and tree officials, who were responsible for implementation of laws pertaining to preservation of trees, have abetted the contemptuous work carried out by BSES Rajdhani.

During the hearing, the court noted that ex-facie, the distance from the tree trunk was less than one metre and such digging and cutting up of roots was in clear violation of the orders of the high court and also of the NGT.

"This court has in various orders directed the government departments and agencies in Delhi to strictly adhere to the directions of the NGT. Somehow, the disposition of some authorities and agencies appears to be callous and not cared towards complying much with said directions. While such non compliance may entail criminal proceedings under the Contempt of Courts Act, it does, in the interim, harm and victimise the trees leading to eventual damage to the environment," the judge said.