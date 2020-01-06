Citizens of 3 Haryana dists shaken by spate of sexual crime against minors

Gurugram: A spate of brutal sexual crimes have shaken the conscience of the citizens in the three districts of South Haryana – Gurugram, Faridabad, and Nuh. While the crimes against minors is not a new phenomenon in Gurugram and Faridabad which as per the Haryana government leads in sexual crimes against minors, the gruesomeness has brought in fear among the residents.



Anger and fear has resulted in citizens coming to streets demanding better security and quicker justice.

In Gurugram, a Gurugram an 8-year-old boy was kidnapped from Naharpur village in Manesar on Thursday evening and his body was found on Friday night. The brutality by which the boy was murdered was revealed in the autopsy report where it has come to fore that not only was the boy's face crushed with the stone but he was also attacked with the sharp object.

The narrative of murder being committed due to black magic also changed after the post mortem in the case revealed that the boy was sexually assaulted. The Gurugram police are now retrieving the CCTV images to find out the the person who was involved in abducting and murdering the 8-year-old.

"We have been able to get the image where the boy is being taken by a person. On the basis of this clip we hope to get more evidence and get hold of the culprits soon," said Rajesh Singh DCP (Manesar)

The crime in Faridabad is also not less horrific as a 15-month-old girl was raped by her neighbour. The case has been registered in the police station of Sector-58 and the accused has been caught. The girl who was first getting treatment in Faridabad government hospital was subsequently shifted to the Safdarjung hospital.

The worse impact however, has been felt in Nuh district where just in one week there have been four brutal sexual crimes that have taken place against minors.

It all started in the last week of 2019 where a 14-year-old was held for raping a two-year-old. If this was not enough then just a few days after a 8-year-old was abducted, raped and murdered.

While the Nuh police has been able to arrest one person in the case, the family members allege that there are more members involved. In a recent case, a 16-year-old girl was abducted and raped in the district.