Citizens and students take out solidarity protest all over Delhi
New Delhi: In solidarity with Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University students and Citizen Amendment Bill (CAB), numerous institutes and organisations on Tuesday have come together to stage march and protest in Delhi.
Universities like Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Delhi University (DU) have already taken out numerous protest against police brutality on Jamia students, which has been followed by Guru Gobindh Singh Indraprastha University that took out a peaceful protest inside the campus. Meanwhile, a protest was also called at Maulana Azad Medical College as well. On other hand, a citizens march was organised from Raisina Road to Sansad Marg.
Expressing solidarity with the Jamia Millia Islamia students, activists of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Tuesday evening took out a torchlight procession from RP road to India Gate. "The brutal use of force by police against Jamia students is an attack on their human rights and freedom of expression. The Youth Congress condemns it and joins them in their opposition to the amended Citizenship Act," said IYC president Srinivas B V.
Human Rights Law Network (HRLN) also extended solidarity towards the students.
"An urgent appeal to the student bodies and representatives, concerned human rights activists and fellow indians who believe in the secular values of our country and its constitution. We are planning to meet on Tuesday at 5 pm in Human Rights Law Network (HRLN) to discuss and plan for a coordinated peaceful resistance against the citizenship ammendment act. And to stand in solidarity with all the student and people movements across the nation," said a statement from advocate Colin Gonsalves.
Meanwhile, citizens and journalists also took out a solidarity gathering outside Express Building at BSZ Marg.
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
No Modi charisma in Haryana polls: Selja8 Oct 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot sign deal for 50-50 merger18 Dec 2019 5:15 PM GMT
India facing 'Great Slowdown', economy headed to ICU:...18 Dec 2019 5:14 PM GMT
League Cup: Villa teach young Liverpool lesson to reach...18 Dec 2019 5:13 PM GMT
Schick salvages point for leaders RB Leipzig in Dortmund...18 Dec 2019 5:13 PM GMT
Former Man Utd star Dong finds calling in coaching Chinese...18 Dec 2019 5:12 PM GMT