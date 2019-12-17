Citizens and students take out solidarity protest all over Delhi

New Delhi: In solidarity with Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University students and Citizen Amendment Bill (CAB), numerous institutes and organisations on Tuesday have come together to stage march and protest in Delhi.



Universities like Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Delhi University (DU) have already taken out numerous protest against police brutality on Jamia students, which has been followed by Guru Gobindh Singh Indraprastha University that took out a peaceful protest inside the campus. Meanwhile, a protest was also called at Maulana Azad Medical College as well. On other hand, a citizens march was organised from Raisina Road to Sansad Marg.

Expressing solidarity with the Jamia Millia Islamia students, activists of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Tuesday evening took out a torchlight procession from RP road to India Gate. "The brutal use of force by police against Jamia students is an attack on their human rights and freedom of expression. The Youth Congress condemns it and joins them in their opposition to the amended Citizenship Act," said IYC president Srinivas B V.

Human Rights Law Network (HRLN) also extended solidarity towards the students.

"An urgent appeal to the student bodies and representatives, concerned human rights activists and fellow indians who believe in the secular values of our country and its constitution. We are planning to meet on Tuesday at 5 pm in Human Rights Law Network (HRLN) to discuss and plan for a coordinated peaceful resistance against the citizenship ammendment act. And to stand in solidarity with all the student and people movements across the nation," said a statement from advocate Colin Gonsalves.

Meanwhile, citizens and journalists also took out a solidarity gathering outside Express Building at BSZ Marg.