CISF seize foreign currency worth Rs 45 lakh at IGI Airport
New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at around 6.30 a.m. on Wednesday seized foreign currency worth Rs 45 lakh at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the capital.
According to a CISF officer, after observing a passenger moving around suspiciously in the check-in area of the airport Terminal-3, he was intercepted and, on inquiry, revealed his identify as an Indian national, Murad Alam, bound for Dubai by an Air India flight.
The passenger was taken for thorough checking of his luggage, which uncovered a high volume of foreign currencies concealed in eatable item packets of cooked mutton pieces, peanuts, biscuits, among others.
Pointing to the unique and peculiar modus-operandi of concealing foreign currency, the senior CISF official said this appeared to be a clear case of foreign currency smuggling.
The CISF seized foreign currencies like Saudi Riyal, Kuwait Dinar, Omani Riyal and Euro.
The approximate value of the foreign currency seized is Rs 45 lakh. Alam could not produce any valid document to account for the cash.
The passenger, along with the recovered foreign currency, was later handed over to the IGIA Customs officials for further action in the matter, the officer added.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Irrfan's emotional message declaring he can't promote...12 Feb 2020 12:02 PM GMT
Pak court sentences Hafiz Saeed to 11 years in jail in...12 Feb 2020 12:00 PM GMT
Only coronavirus patient in Tibet discharged from hospital12 Feb 2020 12:00 PM GMT
Jihadist attacks kill five Nigerian security personnel12 Feb 2020 11:59 AM GMT
4 detained for protesting against foreign envoys J&K visit12 Feb 2020 11:55 AM GMT