CISF detects Saudi Riyal worth Rs 20.90 lakh at IGIA

New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Thursday detected Saudi Riyal worth Rs 20.90 lakh at IGI Airport.



According to CISF, on the basis of behaviour detection, their surveillance and intelligence staff of IGI Airport noticed the suspicious activities of a passenger in check-in area of terminal-3. During pre-embarkation security check through X-BIS machine, CISF personnel noticed suspicious image inside his hand bag (backpack).

"On physical checking of his hand bag, 40,000 Saudi Riyal were found concealed under the false back of his backpack," CISF official said. The passenger was later identified as Afzal Ahmad (Indian), bound for Dubai.

On suspicion, his registered baggage was brought back from baggage make-up area for thorough checking. On thorough checking of his registered baggage, 70,000 Saudi Riyal was also found concealed under the false bottom of his registered baggage.

Public relations officer (CISF) Hemendra Singh said on enquiry, neither he replied satisfactorily nor produced any valid document. Later, the passenger along-with the recovered foreign currency was handed over to Customs for further action in the matter.