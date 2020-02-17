CISF detects foreign currency worth Rs 42L concealed in perfume cans at Delhi airport
New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Sunday detected foreign currency worth Rs 42.35 lakh concealed in perfume cans, cloth pouches at Terminal 3 of IGI Airport.
The official said the currency was recovered from a 40-year-old Delhi resident, Mohammad Arshi, when he arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday afternoon to take an Air India flight to Dubai.
According to CISF on the basis of behaviour detection, their surveillance and intelligence staff of IGI Airport noticed suspicious activities of Arshi roaming in the departure area of terminal-3, IGIA. He was intercepted and enquired.
During x-ray screening of his bags, CISF personnel noticed a suspicious image inside the bag.
"1,97,500 Saudi Royal and 2,000 Kuwaiti Dinar worth about Rs 42.35 lakh were found finely concealed in perfume cans and some cloth pouches kept in the passenger's bag," the official said, adding that on enquiry, he could not produce any valid document. The matter was informed to Customs Officials. Later, the passenger along with foreign currency was handed over to Customs for further action in the
matter.
