CISF detects $27K from baggage of Uzbek nationals
New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Thursday detected over USD 27,000 (around Rs 19.33 lakh) at IGI Airport from the baggage of two Uzbek women nationals. Both females along with the recovered money were handed over to Customs for further probe. According to CISF, on the basis of behaviour detection, their surveillance and intelligence staff of IGI Airport noticed suspicious activities of two foreign lady passengers in the check-in area of terminal-3. "They were kept under close watch and the message was passed to the CISF personnel deployed in security hold area (SHA)," a CISF official said. During the security check, CISF personnel detected
USD 27,153 from their
handbags. On enquiry, they could not produce any valid document.
