CISF constable dies after truck rams into tent

New Delhi: A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable died after a truck rammed into a tent on the Sardar Patel Marg on Tuesday, police said.



The police said they got information about the accident at 3.20 am. CISF Constable Omprakash was shifted to RML hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors.

Four CISF personnel and a Delhi Police constable were deployed for picket duty on the SP Marg. Omparkash was sitting in the tent when a truck rammed into it, a senior police officer said.

The truck driver ran away from the spot, he said.

An FIR under relevant sections has been registered and efforts are being made to nab the driver, the officer said.