CISF canines who secured Delhi Metro retire with medals & cake

New Delhi: Eight CISF dogs retired on Thursday after serving the force's Delhi Metro unit for 10 years, with a senior official describing them as "brave soldiers" who carried out their duties with distinction to ensure commuters' safety.



The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) organised a farewell ceremony for its four-legged soldiers at a camp in east Delhi and the canines were decorated with medals for their service.

Lilly, Jency, Blacky, Pusty and Lucy (all female Labradors), Rosy and Tweeky (female German Shepherds) and Mini (a female Cocker Spaniel) have "checked and cleared" more than 2,800 unattended or suspected articles and vehicles in the Delhi Metro network that carries as much as 26 lakh passengers during its regular operations across Delhi and its neighbouring cities of Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurgaon. The CISF guards over 250 operational stations of this rapid rail network and has deployed over 12,000 men and women personnel for the task.

The force has a team of about 50 canines for securing the network, often called the life line of Delhi-NCR.

"We are thankful for their service. They are our brave soldiers who have served with distinction. The farewell is the least we can do for them who safeguarded the passengers and helped us render our duties with efficiency," CISF Deputy Inspector General (Delhi Metro Security) Jitender Rana said.